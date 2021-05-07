The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they talk to graffiti writer and graphic designer Haze. The artist talks about his long history working on collaboration sneakers, from his New Balance 574 to his Nike Air Force 1 to the set of Dunks he did in 2003. Haze also discusses building his brand and connecting with Japanese streetwear icons Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nigo. Elsewhere, Welty gets a brief birthday celebration and the co-hosts talk about the effects of sneaker hype.