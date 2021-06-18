The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to Drew Greer, a sneaker industry veteran who started at Nike back in 1994 and helped pioneer its strategy around limited edition and retro footwear. Greer’s long resume includes important shoes like the Wu Tang x Nike Dunk High and the Roc-a-Fella x Nike Air Force 1, which were integral in helping Nike explicitly cross over into hip-hop culture. Greer breaks down his decades in the game and how he changed the industry. Also, Welty finally gets his Diamond Dunks, Joe checks in from Miami, and Brendan talks ice cream tactics.

