With the holiday season is right around the corner, Adidas plans to celebrate with a new Forum release designed in collaboration with the classic Christmas film Home Alone.

Official product images have surfaced this week of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low, which indicates that we could be seeing the shoe hit shelves soon. The sneaker appears to directly reference the white and red pair that the character Kevin McCallister was wearing in the cult classic film while also incorporating specific moments in the movie such as the burner marks throughout the upper and a rug-inspired chenille tongue tag. In addition, the shoe comes with various footbeds and dubraes to personalize the look.

As of now, release details for the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low collab have yet to be announced by the brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the months ahead.

Image via Adidas

