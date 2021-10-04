Heron Preston has always pushed boundaries with his footwear designs and his latest creation is no different.

Today, the designer announced the launch of his new 3D-printed shoe dubbed HERON01 that’s created with the help of the tech company Zellerfeld. The HERON01, which will be the first fully 3D printed shoe to be released to the public, features a slip-on design and forgoes any uses of seams, stitching, and glue, allowing for it to be fully recyclable. The shoe also comes in standard sizes and can be custom-fitted to any foot shape via a foot scan on your phone.

“The HERON01 is just the beginning—with additive manufacturing, the potential is unlimited. I was able to design & print functional and evolving prototypes in hours—with traditional manufacturing, this would have taken months. I can’t wait to print more shoes and updates,” says Preston.

The HERON01 will be available tomorrow, Oct. 5 exclusively for StockX’s “Campaign for a Cause.” Readers interested in buying a pair are required to make a $10 donation for a chance to be entered into Zellerfeld’s Beta Program. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Global March, which is a charity fighting to end child labor in supply chains.