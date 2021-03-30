Tony Mui and the crew are back with a brand new season of Sneaker Battles with a new set, new cameras, and new battlers. In one corner is a PE collector and founding member of the UB Army, Chicago’s very own UnbreakableKicks. And in the other corner, with 1.4 million subscribers strong, is mystery box king Harrison Nevel. Enjoy the episode and let us know who you think won this battle.

