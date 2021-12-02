Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes to talk about his history in sneakers, how he influenced streetwear and Lil Wayne, the time he played Scrabble with Kanye West and Pete Wentz, and the time he customized a pair of Nike Mags. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

