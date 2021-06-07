Part of Nike SB’s current resurgence has been unexpected, but well-executed collaborations with outside entities such as the Grateful Dead and Ben & Jerry’s. Each of those projects resulted in pairs that were unorthodox and initially met with a bit of skepticism, but ultimately went on to become some of the most coveted releases in recent memory. Now, Nike SB is once again testing the limits of where it can go with the Dunk High design, this time linking up with the creators of the Japanese anime franchise Gundam for a new collection.

In the past, any mention of Gundam x Nike brought us to the Air Max 98, which originally was released in a colorway unofficially dubbed “Gundam” due to its likeness to the RX-78-2 robot from the series. This time, it’s an official union, with a “Project Unicorn” Collection featuring two SB Dunk High colorways on the way. The inspiration behind the collection is Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, a novel within the Gundam universe. Each shoe inherits its look from the RX-0 and Banshee Norn Destroy Mode suits. The colorways are straightforward pulls, but the toebox and detachable Swooshes mimic elements of the respective suits. Official Project Unicorn stamps adorn the heels and each pair appears to come with a sheet of decals.

A release date for the Gundam x Nike SB Dunk Highs hasn’t been announced, but we’ll keep you posted with new developments in the coming months.

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High Project Unicorn “RX-0”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Style #: DH7717-100

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High Project Unicorn “Banshee Norn”

Release Date: Summer 2021

