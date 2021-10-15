The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, they are joined by Jim Moore, the legendary GQ creative director who spent four decades at the magazine shaping how men in America dress. Moore talks through his career and points in it where sneakers interacted with his work, from shooting with Michael Jordan in the late 1980s to helping push athletic footwear to a new space in the wardrobe of the modern man. Moore also discusses his interactions in the past decade with more streetwear-specific designers like Virgil Abloh, Ronnie Fieg, and Kanye West. Also, the co-hosts discuss sneaker cleaning tips, Welty steps in dog feces, and Joe gets honest about his screen time.