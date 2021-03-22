It turns out Goat’s 2021 Air Max Day celebrations are more extensive than originally expected. In addition to letting fans virtually try-on rare Nike Air Maxes for Air Max Month, the sneaker resale marketplace is also restocking fan-favorite styles.

Starting at 10 a.m. EST on Air Max Day (March 26), coveted Air Maxes are dropping exclusively via the Goat app for free or at their original retail prices. Some of the highlights include the Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 90 1/97, the Off-White x Air Max 90 “The Ten,” Atmos’ “Elephant” Air Max 1, Travis Scott’s “Cactus Trails” Air Max 270 React ENG, Supreme’s Air Max Plus collab, as well as the anticipated “Bacon” Air Max 90.

While Goat’s sneaker restocks for this year’s Air Max Day will be happening at random times this Friday, users are urged to turn on its Instagram story notifications for real-time updates on when the shoes have launched.