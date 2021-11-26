The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this special bonus episode, which was filmed live in front of a studio audience at ComplexCon earlier this month, they are joined by Gentry Humphrey, the legendary Nike and Jordan Brand exec who retired from his role as VP of Jordan footwear in September. Humphrey reflects on his long career, from the first Air Jordan retros to creating a Nike signature shoe for Allen Iverson to battling trolls on NikeTalk with the help of Oprah. He also reveals some Michael Jordan gems from his time working with the GOAT. Also, the three co-hosts share their most exciting moments and meals from ComplexCon.