Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Bay Area rapper G-Eazy for the Season 10 premiere, and they talk about how he sold all of his sneakers in college to help start his rap career, his love of Air Jordan 1s, Nike SBs, leather jackets, his Puma deal, and more.