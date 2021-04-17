It’s been nearly a decade since San Francisco-based skate shop FTC and Nike SB dropped an SB Dunk Low collab together, but that will soon change if the latest leaks are any indication.

Newly posted images from @Solebyjc show an upcoming FTC x SB Dunk Low that’s expected to be making its way to stores soon. While the inspiration behind the colorway is unknown at the moment, the shoe includes a baby blue suede upper that’s paired with debossed white leather overlays panels. The shoe also features a yellow terry cloth sock liner as well as metallic silver Swoosh on the sides.

Confirming that this is a collab with FTC is the skate shop’s signature logo adorning the heel tab.

While an early look at the shoe was revealed, a release date for this FTC x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is currently unknown.