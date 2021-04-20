In addition to the purported Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High, the collaborators could have another sneaker project dropping before the year’s end.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the trio is also dropping a Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low collab sometime in the fall. A mock-up depiction shared by the account reveals the possible three-way collaboration between Fragment, Scott, and Jordan Brand will wear a similar color scheme to its rumored Jordan 1 High counterpart, featuring royal blue accents covering the white and black-based upper. Scott’s reverse Swoosh branding appears on the lateral side while signature logos appear on the heel.

As of now, the collaborators have yet to confirm if this Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is releasing but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.