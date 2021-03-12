Two of Jordan Brand’s top collaborators in Fragment Design and Travis Scott appear to have joined forces on a new sneaker project as images of their purported collab are making rounds on social media.

Freshly leaked images from @Spicychickenwings show what’s rumored to be a sample version of the unreleased Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High, which blends together Fragment and Scott’s respective Jordan 1 High collabs from 2014 and 2019. The shoe features a premium tumbled leather upper in white but is paired with Fragment’s signature blue accents and the large reverse Swoosh on the sides pulled from Scott’s pair. Adding to the design is the duo’s logos stamped on the heel while a sail midsole and a blue outsole sit underneath.

Scott was recently spotted wearing this very pair, however only low-resolution paparazzi photos were available at the time. Now, we’re getting a better idea of what fans can expect if and when the pair hits retailers.

While images of the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High collab have leaked, the release info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand but the shoe is reportedly hitting shelves this fall according to @zSneakerheadz. Stick with Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via spicychickenwings

Image via spicychickenwings

Image via spicychickenwings

Image via spicychickenwings