Images have surfaced of a possible Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle collaboration.

Fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara was seen wearing what’s believed to be the unreleased sneaker, coming in a navy and black colorway, with double-layered white Swooshes and the Fragment lighting bolt imprint right above the midsole. It wouldn’t be the first time the brands collaborated—Sacai teamed up with Fragment to deliver a minimal Chuck Taylor Converse All Star model back in 2017.

As of this writing, the Fragment x Sacai Waffle collab hasn’t been confirmed by any of the parties rumored to be involved, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (08/11): US_11 on Twitter shares the official product images of the upcoming Fragment x Sacai Nike LDWaffle in the grey colorway. Check back for more updates in the coming weeks.

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an