Along with the upcoming Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaboration rumored to hit shelves this summer, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike could have another sneaker project releasing this year.

The Japanese designer took to social media this week to preview his collaborative Fragment x Nike Dunk High. The image shared only reveals the shoe in its greyscale form, but it does feature a traditional two-toned color blocking with the label’s iconic lightning bolt logo embedded on the heel counter. Adding to the look is a white midsole that’s written with various texts and numbers including “FA21” hinting that the collab could be dropping at the end of this year.

In addition to Fujiwara’s Fragment x Nike Dunk High preview, the Swoosh confirmed the release of a new set of Dunks for spring 2021.

As of now, there’s no word on a release date for this Fragment x Dunk High collab but we’ll update you as more information comes in.

UPDATE (01/09): New info on the rumored Fragment x Nike Dunk High collab has leaked. According to py_rates, the special project is a reissue of the brand’s “City Pack” from 2010 and will include three different colorways dropping in Fall 2021. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (04/09): With the three-sneaker Fragment x Nike Dunk High collab still on target for Fall 2021, Stadium Goods offers up the best look yet at the Beijing colorway (style code DJ0382-600) of the upcoming release.

Unlike the original 2010 versions with mismatched color blocking on the left and right shoes, the 2021 Fragment x Nike Dunk High City Pack uses matching looks on each shoe.

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on these, the store has a size 11 available now for $1,649. Check back soon for confirmed release date details.

Fragment Design x Nike Dunk High “Beijing”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Wine/Black/White

Style #: DJ0382-600

Price: $150

Image via Stadium Goods

