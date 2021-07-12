In addition to its anticipated Air Jordan 1 collabs with Travis Scott, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design continues its run of sneaker projects by teaming up with Moncler and Converse for a new project dropping this week.

Shown here is a three-way collaboration reimagining the Converse Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell silhouettes. The first model will be available in both indigo and black colorways, while the latter pair is offered in a lone black makeup, each showcasing the silhouettes’ timeless designs. In addition, the collaborators’ logos are printed on the heel tab while co-branding is featured on the sides of the polished midsoles.



The collaborative Fragment x Moncler x Converse styles are releasing exclusively at Moncler.com and at Moncler stores starting tomorrow, July 13th. A wider release will go down at Converse.com and select global retailers on July 15.

Image via Moncler