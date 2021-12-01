Following a two-year hiatus since their inaugural collab, Jordan Brand and Fortnite are teaming up once again to create another sneaker-inspired digital experience for gamers and sneaker fans alike.

Announced today is the launch of Jumpman Zone, an in-game space to celebrate this month’s return of the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11. According to the collaborators, this virtual experience was built by the Fortnite community and it includes six maps where players can participate in a scavenger hunt for “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 artifacts, unlock Jumpman-inspired MVP areas, and complete in-game challenges for special prizes. To enter the space, gamers will need to input the code 1898-1673-8272 in their Island Code tab within Fortnite’s Creative mode​​​​​.

In addition, gamers will be able to outfit their avatars with Jumpman-branded outfits and cosmetics including a “Cool Grey” Jordan 11-inspired Backbling by purchasing the items in the Fortnite Item Shop starting today at 7 p.m. ET.

Aside from the virtual content, readers will also be able to cop this year’s “Cool Grey” Jordan 11 on Dec. 11 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $225.