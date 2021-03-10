Last month’s launch of Footaction’s #No1WaySeeingBlack platform was just the beginning of initiatives to come from the lifestyle retailer. For Women’s History Month, Footaction is shifting its focus to its latest #No1WaySeeingHer platform.

Throughout this month, Footaction will share the stories of the creative and diverse women who are changing the narrative, inspiring the next generation and empowering those pushing for equality. In addition, the retailer is also hosting virtual panel events via Instagram Live on March 19 and March 25 to address what it means to be seen, heard and celebrated as a woman that goes beyond just Women’s History Month.

“Footaction is committed to better serving the female consumer by empowering her entrepreneurial aspirations and offering her experiences and product that are rooted in self-expression,” says Patrick Walsh, VP and GM of Footaction. “We are thrilled to kick off the #No1WaySeeingHer campaign in celebration of women who inspire us every day, especially during Women’s History Month.”

To help kick start the platform, Footaction has partnered with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to create an exclusive apparel collection dubbed “Faith Over Fear” that’s inspired by her commitment to being her best self.