As Black History Month comes to an end, Footaction is looking back on its 2021 celebrations by highlighting the #No1WaySeeingBlack platform.

This month, the lifestyle retailer kicked off the program to celebrate Black culture by highlighting Black creatives and Black-owned businesses through product, advocacy, and community engagement. Through the initiative, Footaction is committed to growing this platform in the months to come thanks to upcoming partnerships with comedian B. Simone to create special products and content throughout the year as well as with the Pensole Design Academy to create future programs for students in HBCU’s.

“Footaction’s goal is to continually inspire and facilitate self-expression for our consumers while always striving for our shared belief of equality,” says Patrick Walsh, the VP and GM of Footaction. “The #No1WaySeeing Black campaign is rooted in the fact that we see you, and we are committed to celebrating the diversity within the Black community every day.”

Readers who would like to support the Black designers featured in Footaction’s #No1WaySeeingBlack platform can shop the collection now at Footaction.com and at Footaction stores.