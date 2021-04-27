With April coming to a close, Foot Locker is using this month’s final days to drop a new collaboration celebrating Autism Acceptance Month.

Diadora and Puma are both involved in the project, who have teamed up with designer Sarath Ton and actor Ron Funches, respectively. Ton has chosen to give the Diadora N9002 a new look by dressing the shoe in a predominantly black and white color scheme with multicolored puzzle pieces on the heel to reference the mystery and complexity of autism.

For the second shoe from the collab, Funches honors the autism community with his special Puma Clyde wearing his son’s favorite color, lime green, and a graphic of noise-canceling headphones as a reminder of his son. This pair also features adaptive shoelaces to allow those of all capabilities to wear the shoes.

In addition to dropping new sneakers, Foot Locker and Puma announced they are donating $10,000 to the Flutie Foundation in support of the autism community, while Diadora is donating $10,000 from the proceeds of this collection to the non-profit organization Autism Speaks.

“Foot Locker, Inc. is continuously evolving to better serve and be inclusive of all communities,” says John Hochadel, VP Commercial Concepts at Foot Locker, Inc. North America. “These collaborations are particularly close to our hearts because they support the mission of one of our employee resource groups, Laced Differently–which aims to create visibility, raise awareness and strive to empower persons with disabilities. We look forward to expanding our collaborations in the future and continue to invest in Laced Differently to empower people of all abilities to express themselves through the love of sneakers.”

The Foot Locker x Diadora N9002 designed by Ton is available now at footlocker.com and at select Foot Locker doors for $175. The Funches-designed Foot Locker x Puma Clyde is releasing tomorrow on Foot Locker’s website for $150.

Image via Foot Locker