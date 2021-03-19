Nowadays, you can get sneakers just about anywhere, but Foot Locker and Champs have you covered from head to toe—and vice versa. Working in partnership with adidas, the national footwear chains have put together a new collection appropriately titled, ‘All Day I Dream About Sneakers (a.d.i.d.a.s.).’

Borrowing its name from the the adidas acronym created by kids across America, this partnership helps sneaker heads show their love for adidas. Featuring in-your-face graphics and surreal environments, the ‘All Day I Dream About Sneakers’ collection covers everything from footwear to accessories and apparel for men, women and kids. So, in addition to new colorways of the classic Superstar and popular NMD models, there are complementary fashion staples like a Tiro jacket, pants, hoodies, socks, graphic T-shirts, fanny packs, and more.

The full collection will begin rolling out exclusively in-stores and online a Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Kids Foot Locker in March and April.