Fivio Foreign goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about working with Kanye West on Donda, his obsession with white Air Force 1s and Timberlands, and whether or not he'll get French Montana's "Coke Boys" Air Jordans.

