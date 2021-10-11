Fila has a special release planned for the 25th anniversary of the Grant Hill 2 this year.

Today, Fila announced the new Grant Hill 2 ‘96 Reissue style is hitting shelves tomorrow and only 50 pairs of the shoe will be up for grabs. According to the brand, this pair honors Hill’s illustrious basketball career and his newest role as managing director of USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team. The shoe features a white-based leather upper combined with blue and red accents seen on the Fila-branded overlay panels on the lateral side and tongue. The clean white execution continues onto the midsole while a speckled blue outsole completes the look.

“When I put on the Grant Hill 2 for the first time in ‘96, I couldn’t believe it,” Hill told Sole Collector. “I remember feeling so grateful for the incredible opportunity to create my own signature shoe and to have FILA’s support at the start of my professional career and beyond. Now, 25 years later, it is amazing to see how fans of all ages still covet this iconic silhouette and everything it represents. This particular design is a nod to when I played in the Olympics, a moment in my career I will never forget.”

According to Fila, only 50 pairs of this Grant Hill 2 ‘96 Reissue will be available when it drops tomorrow, Oct. 12 exclusively at Fila.com for $248.

Image via FILA

