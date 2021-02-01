February has long been a stacked month when it comes to Air Jordan releases to coincide with the annual NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's event has been postponed. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some noteworthy releases on the way.

One of the most anticipated releases of this month is the return of the OG-styled "Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 '85, which is inspired by the original "Natural Grey" colorway and is the first time this make-up has been retroed. Another original Air Jordan making its highly anticipated return is the "Carmine" Air Jordan 6, featuring "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

Adding to this month's line up is a Clot x Air Jordan collab featuring the Air Jordan 14 Low and the Air Jordan 35, the "Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4, and the return of the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 3.

Check out all of this month's Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.