The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and Complex have teamed up with the authors of Sneaker Law to provide students of their Sneaker Essentials online program with yet another unique educational experience.

Founded in 2018, Sneaker Essentials is an online education program that covers a wide array of topics ranging from Sneaker History, Design and Materials, Manufacturing and Production, Distribution and Retail, Brand Strategy and Marketing, and Media. Sneaker Law will be the seventh curriculum to be offered in the program and will break down how law functions in the athletic footwear sector.

Each course will require around two-to-three hours and is broken down into several shorter modules and activities that students complete at their own pace. The courses are taught by FIT faculty, Complex staff, and various experts and influencers from top brands in the sneaker industry.

The Sneaker Law textbook was written and published last year by Kenneth Anand and Jared Goldstein and teaches readers all about the business and legal aspects behind the sneaker industry. The topics include reselling, counterfeits, licensing, and more.

Students who complete the online program will receive a noncredit Certificate of Achievement in Sneaker Essentials from FIT. Readers interested in learning more about the course can do so here.