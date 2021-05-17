It’s been a little over a year since Familia dropped its limited “Reverse Skunk” SB Dunk High, and for 2021, the Minneapolis-based skate shop has lined up another project with Nike SB.

Newly leaked images shared by Leaked.sneaks and JFGrails show a purported Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low inspired by the legendary Prince and his iconic performances at the Minneapolis music club First Avenue during his heyday. The collab mirrors the look of the venue with a stealthy black-based color scheme that’s combined with brick-inspired overlay panels and a white star logo embroidered on the heel. Of course, the shoe comes with purple shoelaces, referencing Prince’s Purple Rain era.

Release details for this Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low collab are currently unknown but stick with Sole Collector for updates.