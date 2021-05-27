With a long history of movie-themed sneaker collaborations, New York-based retailer Extra Butter returns with a fresh take on the Adidas Ultra Boost, inspired by the 25th Anniversary of Happy Gilmore.

In the film, Adam Sandler’s character finds himself in opposition of Shooter McGavin, a pro golfer who disapproves of Happy’s lack of traditional golf etiquette on the course. In an effort to win enough money to pay off his grandmother’s debt to the IRS, Happy takes Shooter on in the Tour Championship, which also rewards the winner with a gold jacket. That very jacket serves as the base concept for Extra Butter’s Ultra Boost.

The runner also features a contrasting white cage, Shooter’s gun taunt depicted on the toe and branded insoles. In addition to custom packaging, the shoes appear to be part of a capsule that includes matching apparel.

A release date for the “Happy Gilmore” Ultra Boost hasn’t been announced, but anticipate an official reveal in the weeks head and an update here at Sole Collector.

