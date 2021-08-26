Extra Butter found the perfect way to celebrate today’s observance of National Dog Day by announcing a new dog-inspired Adidas collab.

Today, the New York City-based sneaker boutique previewed on Instagram a first look at the Extra Butter x Adidas Consortium CSG 91, a model that was introduced in 1993 as part of the brand’s EQT range. According to the caption, the look of the shoe is inspired by “Man’s best friend” and it features a pony hair upper that’s dressed in grey, beige, and brown.

As confirmed by Adidas via its Lifeneedsequipment website, Extra Butter’s new Adidas CSG 91 collab is releasing as part of this year’s 30th-anniversary celebration of the fan-favorite EQT line with other notable retailers from around the globe also expected to be releasing collaborative EQT sneakers soon.

As of now, the release info for Extra Butter’s Adidas CSG 91 collab has yet to be announced but check back soon for updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas