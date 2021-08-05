Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by model, actor, and skater Evan Mock to talk about how he ended up in the ad for Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunks, whether or not Virgil Abloh can skate, and his thoughts on Aime Leon Dore's New Balance sneakers.

