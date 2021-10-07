Adidas is marrying the world of sports and sneakers via its new collaboration with iconic sports broadcasting company ESPN.

The project is centered around the release of a special Adidas Top Ten Hi makeup, which lines up perfectly with the station and the shoe’s debut in 1979. The shoe features a faux snakeskin leather upper resembling the look of the original ESPN SportsCenter set including throwback branding applied to the tongue tag. The capsule also includes a matching iteration of the Adilette slide.

“With the Top Ten drop, we’re recognizing and celebrating the foundation of sport and media as we know it today – the brands and athletes that have charted the path for where we are today. This release is for anyone that has contributed to the legacies of our two incredible companies,” says Eric Wise, general manager of Adidas Basketball.

Sticking with ESPN SportsCenters’ “Top Ten” theme, both pairs from the ESPN x Adidas collab will be released on Oct. 10 at Adidas.com. The slide retails for $35 while Top Ten Hi will come with a $150 price tag.

Image via Adidas