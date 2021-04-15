New York-based fashion designer Eric Emanuel and Adidas are teaming up again, this time to work on a special Forum Hi colorway centered around the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Official images of the collaborative Forum Hi reveal a predominantly sail color scheme complemented with yellow, red, and navy accents reminiscent of the fast-food chain’s All-American logo that’s stamped on the lateral side and tongue tag. The Golden Arches and Emanuel’s “EE” branding appear at the medial and lateral forefoot, respectively. Sitting underneath is a sail-colored midsole and yellow outsole.

Since 2012, Adidas has been the supplier of both lifestyle and performance footwear, uniform, and apparel for the 24 boys and girls selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Games.

There’s currently no release date available for the “McDonald’s All-American” Eric Emanuel x Adidas Forum Hi collab.

UPDATE (04/15): Adidas confirms that Eric Emanuel’s “ McDonald’s All-American” Forum Hi collab is releasing on April 23 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $140.

Image via Adidas

