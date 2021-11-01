Fresh off of selling Michael Jordan’s original Nike Air Ship for a record-breaking price, Sotheby’s has announced yet another sneaker-themed auction. This time, the lot is centered around the exclusive sneakers from HBO’s hit tv series Entourage.

The centerpiece of the auction is the ultra-rare “Fukijama Gold” and “Premium Georges” Air Force 1 Lows, which were created in honor of Jerry Ferrara’s character “Turtle” and his quest of acquiring a pair of the Air Force 1s designed by the show’s fictional artist Fukijama. Additional pairs that will be up for grabs include two friends-and-family versions of the “Entourage” SB Dunk Lows, as well as the unreleased “Turtle” Nike Hyperdunk and Jordan CP3.VIII.

The sneakers from Sotheby’s Entourage auction are currently open for bidding at Sothebys.com and will close on Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. ET. Grab a closer look at each pair below.

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's