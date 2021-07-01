Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by WNBA superstar Elena Delle Donne and she talks about being a sneakerhead since she was young, why women deserve better opportunities with sneaker brands, and getting to work on the Nike FlyEase program.

If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.