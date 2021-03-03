In celebration of 2021’s International Women’s Day, eBay has announced the launch of its new Female Sneakerhead program, which kicks off next week.

The auction platform revealed its new initiative that’s dedicated to shining a bigger spotlight on women in the sneaker culture. To help make this happen, eBay will be partnering with female influencers throughout the month to curate upcoming drops and create special content that will be featured across eBay’s channels.

To lead the initiative, eBay has collaborated with Esther Wallace, founder of the apparel brand Playa Society, to release their special Female Sneakerhead collection in an effort to speak a cultural conversation about women in sneaker culture. The collab will launch on March 8.

Additionally, eBay also announced its partnership with the Chicks with Kicks to release one of the largest and rarest sneaker collections at the end of the month. The drop consists of over 2,200 coveted shoes that will be sold exclusively on eBay.