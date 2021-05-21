The New Balance 992 collaboration run will continue with this pair created by retailer DTLR Villa.

Dubbed “Discover and Celebrate,” the collab draws inspiration from some of the area’s most iconic landmarks as seen on the video campaign shared by DTLR Villa on Instagram. Shown here is the popular 992 model that’s covered in predominantly grey suede and mesh combined with black overlay panels and red accents by the tongue and heel. The shoe’s standout detail is the flag of the nation’s capital stamped on the heel tab.

Readers will be able to cop this “Discover and Celebrate” DTLR Villa x New Balance 992 collab exclusively at DTLR.com and at DTLR and Villa stores starting on May 28. Pricing has yet to be announced by the retailer.

Image via DTLR Villa

