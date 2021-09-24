While we await word on a launch date for Drake’s upcoming Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneaker, new colorways of the sporty model continue to surface.

This time, Drizzy took to Instagram with a look at the shoe in a bold black and yellow colorway. The shoe’s ribbed leather upper features 3M reflecting piping and detailing, and the top-down view showcases light blue NOCTA-branded insoles. We’ve previously seen in the Hot Step Air Terra in all-white, all-black, and snakeskin.

To date, Nike hasn’t officially announced any release plans for the Hot Step Air Terra. Drake is also expected to release an Air Force 1 collaboration in the near future.