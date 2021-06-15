ComplexLand 2.0 is just hours away. Along with bigger drops and activations, this year’s virtual adventure is going to be sweeter than ever. One reason for that is because Dr Pepper Zero Sugar will be taking attendees on a Sole Quest to cop a few of the sneakers you’ve been waiting for.

Each day of ComplexLand (June 16-18), the popular beverage brand will be releasing a host of different prizes—including pairs of Yeezy 450 Cloud Whites, Travis Scott x Jordan 6 “British Khakis,” and Supreme Dunks Hyper Blues. But if you plan on snagging a pair, you have to play to win.

To get in on the action, you’ll need to find the NPC avatar wearing a Dr Pepper Zero Sugar T-shirt standing outside the Dr Pepper Vault, located somewhere in ComplexLand. Then, you’ll need to download the Sole Collector App to get the code to unlock the vault. Once you have what you’re looking for, you’ll return to the vault to give the NPC the code. Then, follow the prompts to enter for a chance to win. Remember, this is a multi-day event, so if you don’t land a prize the first time, try, try, and try again!

Over the course of ComplexLand (June 16-18), you’ll have multiple chances to win, but in case you don’t, you’ll still get to take home a Dr Pepper Zero Sugar from the vault. (Don’t worry, Dr Pepper will handle the shipping.) Talk about the sweet life.