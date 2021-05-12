It’s been a couple years since Dover Street Market and Nike connected for one of their usual monochromatic collaborations, but it looks like the two are getting back together soon for a new set of Dunk Lows.

Three Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low colorways are said to be releasing soon, each coming in simple yet elegant black, white, and black-and-white looks. An early look at the white colorway shows a velvet-covered upper reminiscent of 2020’s Strangelove x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration. Additional details unique to this pair include a mini Swoosh logo at the toe, Dover Street Market’s triangle logo on the insole, and a co-branded DSM and Swoosh logo on the tongue label.

Expect more looks at the additional colorways in the Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low collection soon and check back for confirmed release details for the collab, which is expected to drop sometime this summer.