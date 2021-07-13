In April, we broke the news that Sean Wotherspoon’s Adidas collaboration would continue with a new model known as the Superturf Adventure. The aforementioned leak is due to release via a three-way collab with Atmos, but it looks like there are even more partners getting it on the Superturf Adventure action.

New Adidas product images show what looks to be an officially licensed Disney x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure “Jiminy Cricket” colorway inspired by the memorable Pinocchio character. The seemingly Disney-approved shoes include a multicolor upper with a removable lace cover that can also be used as a keychain and necklace. Behind the tongue’s zipper closure lies an image of Jiminy Cricket himself.

Image via Adidas

There’s currently no confirmed date for the Disney x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure ‘Jiminy Cricket’ pictured here, but Wotherspoon’s new model is expected to begin releasing in November for a retail price of $160.

