As confirmed earlier this year, Adidas Originals is ushering in a new era of the Stan Smith by using sustainable materials on its forthcoming releases to help reduce plastic waste. Now, we’re finally seeing the first set of sustainable tennis sneakers dropping soon.

Today, the Three Stripes unveiled a collection of Stan Smith styles inspired by some of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars’ iconic characters like Kermit the Frog, Wall-E, Yoda and others. The shoe features a Primegreen upper that’s constructed with repurposed materials along with a recycled rubber outsole underneath. Each pair is equipped with references to the specific characters including various graphics and embossed details throughout the shoe.

In addition, Adidas has also launched a new video campaign to help in ending plastic waste. The film features some of its most notable collaborators including Kermit the Frog, skaters Na-Kel Smith and Nora Vasconcellos, digital architect Iddris Sandu, actress Yara Shahidi, as well as Stan Smith himself.

Disney’s collaborative Adidas Stan Smith sneakers will be released exclusively at Adidas.com/stansmith and at select Adidas stores on March 29 followed by a wider release on April 1.