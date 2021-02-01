After delivering a set of collaborative Kamikaze II Low styles in November, Dime and Reebok have joined forces again on a special sneaker project set to drop soon.

This time, the Montreal-based skatewear brand will reimagine the low-top BB4000 hoops model specifically for skateboarding. The collab is offered in two contrasting brown and white make-ups. The first style boasts a suede upper while the latter pair features leather. The collab's standout design element is a graphic of the famous "Ecco Hommo" painting featured on the tongue, along with Dime's logo appearing on the heel and the sides.

"Tapping into Reebok’s fitness heritage and classic silhouettes was ideal for a brand like ours rooted in skateboarding," says Dime's co-founders Phil Lavoie and Vincent Tsang. "The design aesthetics of the BB4000 lend themselves well to functional skateboarding footwear. This seemed like a natural evolution after our inaugural Reebok basketball campaign."

Readers will be able to buy the Dime x Reebok BB4000 collab exclusively from Dime on Feb. 6 with a wider global release to follow on Feb. 12 at Reebok.com and select retailers.

Image via Reebok

