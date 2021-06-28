Hot on the heels of announcing the “La Cabra” colorway comes another special Nike LeBron release designed for WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.

Today, official Nike product images have surfaced of a second Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 makeup. Much like the initial pair, the shoe’s heel counter and the tongue takes a look back on her long history in the sport by listing some of her greatest basketball accomplishments, which include when she captured three consecutive titles while playing for the UConn Huskies as well as winning both the WNBA regular-season and Finals MVP award in 2009. The shoe also features her GOAT logo on the tongue and insole.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for Taurasi’s upcoming LeBron 18 sneakers but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike