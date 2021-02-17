Barring any last-minute setbacks, the 2020 Summer Olympics will finally take place this summer but before the event officially kicks off, Diadora is bringing back one of its classic sneakers created in collaboration with an Olympic champion.

Releasing this week is the reissue of the Mythos 280 silhouette that debuted in the early 2000s and was designed in collaboration with Gelindo Bordin, the first ever Italian to win the marathon gold medal in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. Diadora says this sneaker aims to invoke the nostalgia and grit of the ‘90s featuring a retro-styled running aesthetic with the brand’s emblem branding appearing on the sides and tongue.

Diadora’s reissue of its Mythos 280 sneaker is releasing this Saturday, Feb. 20 at Diadora.com and at select retailers globally but picking up a pair will be no easy feat as the brand confirms that it will be limited to just 600 pairs.

Image via Diadora

