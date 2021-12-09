A former DHL warehouse employee has been charged with stealing Nike merchandise from the company’s processing facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

WREG Memphis reports that Chamon Davis was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing around $60,000 worth of Nike products from the delivery company’s Fox Meadows warehouse, which isn’t far away from the Nike North American Logistic Campus, the brand’s primary distribution facility in the US.

According to the local news, investigators said that Davis printed additional tracking numbers for various Nike orders that she didn’t purchase and shipped the items to different addresses. So far, Nike was able to recover $10,000 worth of products. It’s currently unclear how long the operation had been going on.

After being questioned by detectives, police said Davis has allegedly confessed to the crimes and was charged with theft of property. Davis was released from jail on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.