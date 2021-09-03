The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the hosts are joined by Dennis Todisco, the lead of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram. Todisco brings with him stories from his long time in the industry that stretch from the era of selling Dead Serious hoodies at Karmaloop to the dawn of the Nike SNKRs app to his founding of Outfitgrid. He gives rare behind-the-scenes insight into life at Nike, discussing the moment when the Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" dropped and some secret sneakers that he's not allowed to show to the public. Also, the co-hosts gear up for a weekend of ice cream in Williamsburg—make sure to show up on Saturday if you're around.