An on-court altercation with Kyrie Irving last month was enough for Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder to stop wearing shoes from his Nike signature line.

Schröder gave fans an inside look at his sneaker collection this past weekend in his latest YouTube video and at the 8:37 mark, he pulled out a pair of the Kyrie Low 2, which he says won’t be wearing anymore.

“Kyrie Irving. I have a lot of his shoe, behind the Sprinter, circa 30 to 40 pairs,” Shröder says in his native German language. “Unfortunately, I can’t wear them no more, it’s not possible after what happened in the game.”

The game Schroder was eluding to happened on April 10 when the Lakers faced off against Irving’s Brooklyn Nets. In the third quarter of the game, the two guards got into an altercation, which led to both players getting ejected from the game.

As to what Schröder is going to do with his Nike Kyries, he said in the video that he will be giving his size 12 shoes away to those who reach out to him.