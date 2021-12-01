As is often the case, December is once again one of the busiest months of sneaker releases in 2021.

The drops kick off with another chance at copping A Ma Maniére’s Air Jordan 1 collab alongside the new Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex in “Particle Grey.” Like years past, an Air Jordan 11 will be the most anticipated holiday release from Jordan Brand with the return of the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11. More Air Jordan 1 styles are scheduled for this month including the “Handcrafted” makeup as well as the women’s exclusive “Atmosphere” colorway.

Check out all of the December Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.