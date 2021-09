The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week’s episode, the three guys are debating their pick for the sneaker of the summer for 2021. Dunne makes a case for Nike Dunks, as a whole, being his choice, while Joe brings up why the Travis Scott Jordan 1s were a force to be reckoned with. Welty sides with Dunne, but zooms in on Virgil Abloh’s the 50 project. Joe Freshgood’s New Balances and more are discussed this week, too.