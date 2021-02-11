The decades-long feud between German brothers Adolf “Adi” and Rudolf “Rudi” Dassler in the late 20th century led to the creation behind two of modern day’s top footwear brands, and now the family rivalry will be documented by someone with close ties.

The Dassler brothers started working together with the Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory in 1919, but a clash in the late 1940s pushed the brothers to go their separate ways. Adi created Adidas while Rudi founded competitor brand Puma. Diving deep into the brother’s fallout once more is a new documentary coming soon.

According to Deadline, British soccer superstar and longtime Adidas athlete David Beckham’s production company Studio 99 is partnering with Boat Rocker Studios as well as Unscripted and its company Matador Content to produce the series titled World War Shoe. It is expected to spotlight some of the two brand’s most prolific athletes, cover the brother’s legal battles throughout the years, and dive deep into secret details of the lifelong feud and what occurred at the 1936 Olympic Games.

A release date for the World War Shoe documentary has yet to be announced.